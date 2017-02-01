Scientists reveal potential way of boosting immune system's memory to fight cancer
Scientists from the University of Southampton have discovered an important way that the immune system can learn to recognise and fight cancers. The team, led by Professor Aymen Al-Shamkhani and funded by Cancer Research UK, has shown that a protein called Akt, is vital for the way the body remembers a cancer it has eradicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|scientia potentia...
|219,054
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|5 hr
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Wed
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC