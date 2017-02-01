Scientists reveal potential way of bo...

Scientists reveal potential way of boosting immune system's memory to fight cancer

Scientists from the University of Southampton have discovered an important way that the immune system can learn to recognise and fight cancers. The team, led by Professor Aymen Al-Shamkhani and funded by Cancer Research UK, has shown that a protein called Akt, is vital for the way the body remembers a cancer it has eradicated.

