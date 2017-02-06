Scientists identify distinct cells in tumours that inhibit immune response to fight cancer
Princess Margaret Cancer Centre scientists have discovered a distinct cell population in tumours that inhibits the body's immune response to fight cancer. The findings, published online today in Nature Medicine, are critical to understanding more about why patients do or do not respond to immune therapies, says principal investigator Pamela Ohashi, Director, Tumour Immunotherapy Program at the cancer centre, University Health Network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|ChristineM
|219,208
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|22 hr
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC