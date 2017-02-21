Researchers reveal biological pathway...

Researchers reveal biological pathways involved in diabetic kidney disease

19 hrs ago

Diabetes is a leading cause of kidney disease, a serious, often fatal complication that is difficult to diagnose in early, potentially treatable stages. Now, a research team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has revealed biological pathways involved in diabetic kidney disease, providing hope that both early diagnostic tests and targeted treatment can be designed.

