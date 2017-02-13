Researchers identify 'Achilles' heel'...

Researchers identify 'Achilles' heel' of PTEN that helps drive prostate cancer progression

Researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory have discovered that a protein called Importin-11 protects the anti-cancer protein PTEN from destruction by transporting it into the cell nucleus. A study they publish today in The Journal of Cell Biology suggests that the loss of Importin-11 may destabilize PTEN, leading to the development of lung, prostate, and other cancers.

