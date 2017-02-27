Researchers discover how breast cance...

Researchers discover how breast cancer mutation in BRCA1 causes protein to self-destruct

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Deborah Kelly, a structural biologist with the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, explained how the BRCA1 gene loses its tumor-fighting potency. view more Of the more than 3 million people with breast cancer in the United Stated, about 10 percent carry an inherited mutation in their BRCA1 gene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr THE LONE WORKER 219,633
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 3 hr Dogen 180,280
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,213,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC