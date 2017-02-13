Researchers discover a new link to fi...

Researchers discover a new link to fight billion-dollar threat to soybean production

6 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Invisible to the naked eye, cyst nematodes are a major threat to agriculture, causing billions of dollars in global crop losses every year. A group of plant scientists, led by University of Missouri researchers, recently found one of the mechanisms cyst nematodes use to invade and drain life-sustaining nutrients from soybean plants.

