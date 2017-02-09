Researchers cast into doubt a tenet o...

Researchers cast into doubt a tenet of the dominant evolutionary biology model

Read more: EurekAlert!

A team of Universite Laval researchers has cast into doubt a tenet of evolutionary biology according to which organisms with more than one copy of the same gene in their genome are more resilient to genetic perturbations. In an article to be published tomorrow in Science , the researchers show that this genetic redundancy can also make the genome more fragile, leaving organisms more vulnerable to the effects of harmful mutations.

