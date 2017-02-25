Rat Study Finds Sons of Fathers Who Use Cocaine at Risk for Learning Disabilities
Fathers who use cocaine at the time of conceiving a child may be putting their sons at risk for learning disabilities and memory loss, according to a new animal study. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania say the findings reveal that drug abuse by fathers - separate from the well-established effects of cocaine use in mothers - may negatively impact cognitive development in their male offspring.
