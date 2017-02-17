Qatar National Research Fund and Qata...

Qatar National Research Fund and Qatar Genome Programme launch second ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Qatar National Research Fund , in collaboration with Qatar Genome Programme , has launched the second cycle of the Path Towards Personalized Medicine call, designed to support and advance research focused on providing medical treatment tailored to a patient's individual characteristics. Building on the success of the PPM's first cycle, QNRF, part of Qatar Foundation Research and Development , hosted a presentation on the second cycle on February 9, 2017, aimed at benefiting from the valuable pilot-phase samples and data collated by Qatar Biobank , a member of QF, and the Qatar Genome Programme .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sun replaytime 219,597
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC