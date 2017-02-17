Qatar National Research Fund and Qatar Genome Programme launch second ...
Qatar National Research Fund , in collaboration with Qatar Genome Programme , has launched the second cycle of the Path Towards Personalized Medicine call, designed to support and advance research focused on providing medical treatment tailored to a patient's individual characteristics. Building on the success of the PPM's first cycle, QNRF, part of Qatar Foundation Research and Development , hosted a presentation on the second cycle on February 9, 2017, aimed at benefiting from the valuable pilot-phase samples and data collated by Qatar Biobank , a member of QF, and the Qatar Genome Programme .
