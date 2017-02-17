Protein once thought exclusive to neu...

Protein once thought exclusive to neurons helps aggressive cancers grow, spread, and defy death

8 hrs ago Read more: UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Ping-Hung Chen, Dr. Sandra Schmid, Dr. Marcel Mettlen and other research team members determined that aggressive cancer cells adapt nerve cell mechanisms to maintain or squelch signals needed to survive and grow. DALLAS Feb. 20, 2017 How we think and fall in love are controlled by lightning-fast electrochemical signals across synapses, the dynamic spaces between nerve cells.

