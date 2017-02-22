Proof-of-Concept Study Published in C...

Proof-of-Concept Study Published in Clinical Microbiology and...

PathoQuest, a biotechnology company spun out from Institut Pasteur, announced today the on-line publication of results from the PATHOQUEST-1 study. The full manuscript, titled Untargeted next-generation sequencing-based first-line diagnosis of infection in immunocompromised adults: a multicentre, blinded, prospective study, is available in Clinical Microbiology and Infection .

