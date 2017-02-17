Postdoctoral researcher in neuroscien...

Postdoctoral researcher in neuroscience or cardiology

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Nature Neuroscience

Position available for a recent graduate with interest in the cardiac and respiratory effects of ion channel mutations in epilepsy. The most common cause of mortality in epilepsy is sudden unexpected death , in vivo physiological recordings , and in vitro brain slice and cardiomyocyte recordings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 hr Dogen 219,576
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Thu Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC