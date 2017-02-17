Penn researchers find new way to track rare T cells in blood after annual flu vaccine
For most vaccines to work the body needs two cell types - B cells and T helper cells - to make antibodies. B cells are the antibody factories and the T helper cells refine the strength and accuracy of antibodies to home and attack their targets.
