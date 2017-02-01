Patient study suggests broader genetic testing for colorectal cancer risk

A new study among more than 1000 colorectal cancer patients at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has revealed that a surprising number of patients, about 10% in total, show mutations in genes thought to increase the susceptibility to cancers . The research suggests an expanded role for genetic testing of inherited risk, both to help in treating people with the disease and in preventing their at-risk family members from developing it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.