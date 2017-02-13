Ovarian hormones awaken newly discove...

Ovarian hormones awaken newly discovered breast stem cells

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Microscopy reveals the tree-like arrangement of the milk-producing cells in the mammary gland during pregnancy. view more Walter and Eliza Hall Institute researchers have used advanced cellular, bioinformatics and imaging technology to reveal a long-lived type of stem cell in the breast that is responsible for the growth of the mammary glands during pregnancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 33 min scientia potentia... 219,374
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC