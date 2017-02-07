Novel combination therapy overcomes difficult-to-treat form of antibiotic resistance
Combination therapy with two antibiotic compounds overcame pathogenic Enterobacteriaceae harboring a pernicious form of antibiotic resistance, in a bone-infected patient, where other drugs had failed. The research describing this successful treatment regimen is published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy , a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
