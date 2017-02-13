New transparent Micro-ring device cou...

New transparent Micro-ring device could measure biological activities at back of the eye

14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A tiny, transparent device that can fit into a contact lens has a bright future, potentially helping a range of scientific endeavors from biomedicine to geology. Developed by Northwestern University scientists, the device, called the Micro-ring resonator detector, can determine the speed of the blood flow and the oxygen metabolic rate at the back of the eye.

