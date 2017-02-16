New studies unravel mysteries of how PARP enzymes work

Dr. Ziying Liu, Keun Woo Ryu, Dr. W. Lee Kraus, and Dr. Xin Luo led research studies that focused on how PARP enzymes function. DALLAS Feb. 16, 2017 A component of an enzyme family linked to DNA repair, stress responses, and cancer also plays a role in enhancing or inhibiting major cellular activities under physiological conditions, new research shows.

