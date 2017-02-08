New genetic link to lung cancer and o...

New genetic link to lung cancer and other diseases

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Global probe by more than 100 scientists uncovers 43 new gene variants, which will enable better predictions of those at risk of cancer and illnesses such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis Scientists have unveiled a trove of newly discovered gene variants to help predict who among both smokers and non-smokers will most likely develop a killer lung disease. The world's biggest probe of the genetics of lung health yielded 43 new gene variants linked to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease , a major cause of death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 7 min scientia potentia... 219,247
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Wed Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC