New genetic link to lung cancer and other diseases
Global probe by more than 100 scientists uncovers 43 new gene variants, which will enable better predictions of those at risk of cancer and illnesses such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis Scientists have unveiled a trove of newly discovered gene variants to help predict who among both smokers and non-smokers will most likely develop a killer lung disease. The world's biggest probe of the genetics of lung health yielded 43 new gene variants linked to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease , a major cause of death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 min
|scientia potentia...
|219,247
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC