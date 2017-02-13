New breast cancer test could bring about drastic drop in price
Researchers have developed a method to assess the risk of breast or ovarian cancer through genetic checking that is 10 times cheaper than the current way, a Japanese scientific institute says. The team, led by Itsuro Inoue, a professor at the National Institute of Genetics, said it has filed a patent for the new method, which could bring the cost, currently around 200,000 to 300,000 per person, down to about 20,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 min
|Lixy6476
|219,348
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC