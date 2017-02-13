New breast cancer test could bring ab...

New breast cancer test could bring about drastic drop in price

7 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Researchers have developed a method to assess the risk of breast or ovarian cancer through genetic checking that is 10 times cheaper than the current way, a Japanese scientific institute says. The team, led by Itsuro Inoue, a professor at the National Institute of Genetics, said it has filed a patent for the new method, which could bring the cost, currently around 200,000 to 300,000 per person, down to about 20,000.

