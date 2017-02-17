Myriad's Prolaris Test Significantly ...

Myriad's Prolaris Test Significantly Improves the Risk Classification

Myriad Genetics, Inc. , a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced new data demonstrating the utility of the ProlarisA test to more accurately classify mortality risk and guide the management of newly diagnosed men with prostate cancer. The data are being presented at the 2017 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Chicago, IL

