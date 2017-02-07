Music with science this Sunday at the Salk Institute
The Salk Science & Music Series on Sunday, Feb. 12, features Sean Chen & Karen Joy Davis with Assistant Professor Saket Navlakha The Salk Science & Music Series on Sunday, Feb. 12, features Sean Chen & Karen Joy Davis with Assistant Professor Saket Navlakha The Salk Science & Music Series on Sunday, Feb. 12, features Sean Chen & Karen Joy Davis with Assistant Professor Saket Navlakha Mozart, Brahms, Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla and Milhaud and a dose of science are on the agenda at the Salk Institute the evening of Sunday, Feb. 12. Sean Chen and Karen Joy Davis will perform a two-piano concert at the event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the institute. General admission is $55 per person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|40 min
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Dogen
|219,229
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Mon
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC