Music with science this Sunday at the Salk Institute

8 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Mozart, Brahms, Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla and Milhaud and a dose of science are on the agenda at the Salk Institute the evening of Sunday, Feb. 12. Sean Chen and Karen Joy Davis will perform a two-piano concert at the event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the institute. General admission is $55 per person.

