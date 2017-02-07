Music with science this Sunday at the Salk Institute

The Salk Science & Music Series on Sunday, Feb. 12, features Sean Chen & Karen Joy Davis with Assistant Professor Saket Navlakha The Salk Science & Music Series on Sunday, Feb. 12, features Sean Chen & Karen Joy Davis with Assistant Professor Saket Navlakha The Salk Science & Music Series on Sunday, Feb. 12, features Sean Chen & Karen Joy Davis with Assistant Professor Saket Navlakha Mozart, Brahms, Ravel, Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla and Milhaud and a dose of science are on the agenda at the Salk Institute the evening of Sunday, Feb. 12. Sean Chen and Karen Joy Davis will perform a two-piano concert at the event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the institute. General admission is $55 per person.

