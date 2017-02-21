Monash-Cardiff researchers gain new understanding of how HIV evades immune system
Monash University and Cardiff University researchers have come a step further in understanding how the human immunodeficiency virus evades the immune system. Declared a pandemic in 1987 by the World Health Organization, HIV infection has been responsible for 39 million deaths over the last 30 years.
