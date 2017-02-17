Molecular mechanism behind why allergies are more common in developed countries discovered
Researchers have discovered a molecular mechanism that could explain why allergies are less common in developing countries. Writing in the journal, Immunology , they report that this finding could be the first step to developing new immunotherapies to prevent allergies.
