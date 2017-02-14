Microbiomes more in flux in patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Patients with inflammatory bowel disease are more likely to see dramatic shifts in the make-up of the community of microbes in their gut than healthy people, according to the results of a study published online in Nature Microbiology . While scientists have known that there are differences in the bacteria and other microbes that make up the gut microbiome in IBD patients, this is one of the largest studies to watch the microbiome over a period of time.
