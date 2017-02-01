Microbiology: Salmonella makes hosts eat

Microbiology: Salmonella makes hosts eat

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Nature

Salmonella bacteria can inhibit the loss of appetite that often accompanies bacterial infection, probably to boost the microbe's spread to new hosts. Janelle Ayres and her team at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, fed mice that had previously been kept pathogen-free with strains of Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 28 min THE LONE WORKER 219,033
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Wed Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 16 spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... Jan 16 Jessie57 2
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC