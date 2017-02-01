Microbiology: Salmonella makes hosts eat
Salmonella bacteria can inhibit the loss of appetite that often accompanies bacterial infection, probably to boost the microbe's spread to new hosts. Janelle Ayres and her team at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, fed mice that had previously been kept pathogen-free with strains of Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium .
