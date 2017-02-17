Microbiologist mixes science and art

A tall, willowy woman with the looks of a model, the grace of a dancer and the mind of a scientist, Mary Beth Leigh is so lovely and accomplished it would be tempting to be jealous of her, but she's also so nice and down-to-earth one can't help but take an instant liking to her. A microbiologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks , Leigh is the co-founder and director of "In a Time of Change," an arts, humanities and science consortium that pairs scientists with artists to explore different aspects of the natural world.

