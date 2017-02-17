Microbiologist mixes science and art

Microbiologist mixes science and art

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A tall, willowy woman with the looks of a model, the grace of a dancer and the mind of a scientist, Mary Beth Leigh is so lovely and accomplished it would be tempting to be jealous of her, but she's also so nice and down-to-earth one can't help but take an instant liking to her. A microbiologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks , Leigh is the co-founder and director of "In a Time of Change," an arts, humanities and science consortium that pairs scientists with artists to explore different aspects of the natural world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 20 min ChromiuMan 219,531
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Thu Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Thu noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC