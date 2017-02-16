MDI Biological Laboratory scientist sheds light on molecular mechanisms underlying aging
Scientists have known for decades that drastically restricting certain nutrients without causing malnutrition prolongs health and lifespan in a wide range of species, but the molecular mechanisms underlying this effect have remained a mystery. In a paper recently published in the journal Aging Cell , MDI Biological Laboratory scientist Aric Rogers, Ph.D., sheds light on an important genetic pathway underlying this process, raising the possibility that therapies can be developed that prolong the healthy years without having to suffering the consequences of a severely restricted diet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|RED
|219,513
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|17 hr
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Thu
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC