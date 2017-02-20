Mainstream researchers finally admit vitamin C kills cancer
Linus Pauling Ph.D. was a scientist's scientist during a period of history when the primary role of the discipline was a diligent search for truth, not corporate sponsorship. Pauling's youthful genius and inquisitiveness to discover just how and why atoms form bonds with molecules and create structures guided his entire life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|23 hr
|replaytime
|219,597
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC