Hundreds of Scientists Offer Lab Space for People Affected by Trump Travel Ban

Scientists across the globe are offering up laboratory space to U.S.-based researchers who may be impacted by President Trump's executive order to temporarily ban most travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations. One list started on Wednesday already has more than 460 offers of assistance after it was launched by the European Molecular Biology Organization.

