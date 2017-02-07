Human Biology Scientist
Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Milton Park, Oxfordshire is seeking a Human Biology Scientist with the desire to transform the lives of people with serious diseases to join the newly formed Human Biology organization. Reporting to the VP Human Biology, the successful individual will design, execute and oversee experiments related to early phases of drug discovery and development.
