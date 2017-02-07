Human Biology Scientist

Human Biology Scientist

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Nature Neuroscience

Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Milton Park, Oxfordshire is seeking a Human Biology Scientist with the desire to transform the lives of people with serious diseases to join the newly formed Human Biology organization. Reporting to the VP Human Biology, the successful individual will design, execute and oversee experiments related to early phases of drug discovery and development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr scientia potentia... 219,233
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) 10 hr Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Mon Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC