How multi-resistant pathogens can be defeated
The steadily increasing resistance of many pathogens to antibiotics is one of the major challenges of modern medicine. Many of the common antibiotics have already lost their effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science, Industry and Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|55 min
|Subduction Zone
|219,193
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC