How carnivorous plants acquired a taste for meat
To the average plant-eating human, the thought of a plant turning the tables to feast on an animal might seem like a lurid novelty. A new study probes the origins of carnivory in several distantly related plants - including the Australian, Asian and American pitcher plants, which appear strikingly similar to the human eye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|26 min
|scientia potentia...
|219,198
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|7 hr
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC