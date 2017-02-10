Hey, Girl: Seek out science as a career
Two researchers in Newfoundland and Labrador are talking up science - which they say is an exciting field that includes microscopes, fish and data - as Saturday is the United Nations' International Day of Women and Girls in Science. "Any girl that's interested in science, pursue it," says Lynn Lush, a biologist who works at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in St. John's.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|38 min
|ChristineM
|219,311
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
