Hey, Girl: Seek out science as a career

Two researchers in Newfoundland and Labrador are talking up science - which they say is an exciting field that includes microscopes, fish and data - as Saturday is the United Nations' International Day of Women and Girls in Science. "Any girl that's interested in science, pursue it," says Lynn Lush, a biologist who works at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.