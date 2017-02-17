Health | Brown Biomedical Research Hub Awards First Pilot Project Grants
The biomedical research hub at Brown University has awarded its first two Pilot Project grants. With the grants, the Advance Clinical and Translational Research teams will set out to test new ways of fighting a diabetes complication and orthopedic tissue injury.
