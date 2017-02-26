Half of the world's species could bec...

Half of the world's species could become extinct, biologists say

Here's the sobering truth: Around half the species on Earth today could disappear by middle of the century, unless we humans can tackle climate change and slow our population growth. That's a view shared by leading biologists and ecologists, many of whom are gathering in the Vatican this week for a wonky but optimistic-sounding conference : "How To Save the Natural World on Which We Depend."

