Going bald? You have your mum to thank for that

23 hrs ago

Getting a bit smooth up top? Judging on how you feel about it, your mum is the one you should be blaming / thanking. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have found that men inherit most of their baldness genes from their mum's side of the family.

