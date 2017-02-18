Going bald? You have your mum to thank for that
Getting a bit smooth up top? Judging on how you feel about it, your mum is the one you should be blaming / thanking. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have found that men inherit most of their baldness genes from their mum's side of the family.
