GMOs are green? Yes, says expert

UC Davis plant pathologist Pamela Ronald spoke to thousands of Farmtech 2017 attendees last week about how genetic engineering can make farming more sustainable. Genetic engineering has been used to make hardier plants that require fewer pesticides to grow, she reports.

