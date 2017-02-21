Glycobiology Market : Revenue Growth Expected to Be Driven by...
Glycobiology is the pursuit to decipher the information communicated by carbohydrate molecules - the carbohydrate code or glycocode. Glycans or carbohydrates are one of the fundamental classes of macromolecules present in biological systems, and are formed by individual sugar units called monosaccharides linked to each other in multiple ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|replaytime
|219,597
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC