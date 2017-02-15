Get your feet wet as a marine biologist in a VR coral reef
A team of technologists and marine biology experts have produced a virtual reality coral reef based off the Sisters' Islands Marine Park in Singapore. The demo, named "Eyes on Habitat: Coral Reefs" was unveiled on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|219,425
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|20 hr
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC