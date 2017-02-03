Genetics startup says competitora s trade secret lawsuit seeks to stifle innovation

Accusing her former employer of trying to sabotage her new company, the CEO of San Francisco-based gene manufacturing startup Twist Bioscience this week fired back against a lawsuit that claims she stole key technology. Emily Leproust and her Twist co-founders pioneered an innovative way to make synthetic genes in a laboratory, and now Agilent Technologies, her former employer-turned-rival, is trying to take credit for their success, according to the document filed Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

