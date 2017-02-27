'Genetics and Evolution of Infectious Diseases' Announces Updates

Elsevier , a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of an updated edition of its valuable reference, Genetics and Evolution of Infectious Diseases , edited by Michel Tibayrenc. This book is aimed at controlling and preventing neglected and emerging worldwide diseases that are a major cause of global morbidity, disability and mortality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.