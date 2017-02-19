Gene Editing: The Next Step In EvolutionBy David Ewing Duncan
With humans on the cusp self-evolution, a new report emphasizes the need for a societal conversation that we're not likely to have. publishing a cover story about how gene editing and other reproductive techniques were replacing sex for making babies.
