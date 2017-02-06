Facilitate Collaborations among Synthetic Biology, Metabolic Engineering and Machine Learning
To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. Metabolic engineering and synthetic biology are two intersecting fields with different focal points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|ChristineM
|219,208
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|22 hr
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC