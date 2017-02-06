Facilitate Collaborations among Synth...

Facilitate Collaborations among Synthetic Biology, Metabolic Engineering and Machine Learning

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CiteULike

To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. Metabolic engineering and synthetic biology are two intersecting fields with different focal points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr ChristineM 219,208
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... 22 hr Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 16 spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC