Evidence of farming by worms

Yesterday Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, Feb. 11: Indian and US scientists have observed tiny worms displaying activities akin to farming and harvesting in laboratory experiments that they say reveal for the first time how these primitive creatures engage in "public goods production" for community gains. The scientists in Princeton and Bangalore have shown that the worms, called Caenorhabditis elegans, while crawling across petri dishes foraging for bacteria - their food - pick up and redistribute the microbes to create fresh patches of bacteria just as humans plant seeds to grow crops.

