Enormous promise for new parasitic infection treatment
The human whipworm, which infects 500 million people and can damage physical and mental growth, is killed at egg and adult stage by a new drug class developed at the Universities of Manchester and Oxford and University College London. Current treatments for human whipworm are based on 1960s drugs initially developed for livestock and have a low success rate in people.
