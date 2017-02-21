EMS student earns bronze at international science fair
The days when a vinegar-and-baking-soda volcano was worth anything more than a participation ribbon at a science fair competition have since passed. Earl Marriott Secondary student, Olivia Li recently demonstrated what it takes to be a finalist in an international science competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|Dogen
|219,599
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Wed
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC