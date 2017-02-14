Do children inherit drug protection f...

Do children inherit drug protection from parents exposed to nicotine or drugs?

Read more: EurekAlert!

A father's nicotine use may have a significant impact on children's risk of some diseases. In a study published in the online biomedical sciences journal eLife , Oliver J. Rando, MD, PhD, and colleagues at UMass Medical School, demonstrate that mice born of fathers who are habitually exposed to nicotine inherit enhanced chemical tolerance and drug clearance abilities.

