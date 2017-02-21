Discovery of early biomarkers paves way for new insight into Huntington's disease
Early warning signs of Huntington's disease have been uncovered in a sheep carrying the human HD mutation, leading the way for new insight into this devastating illness, a new study in Scientific Reports has found. Researchers from the University of Surrey and University of Cambridge have identified early biomarkers of Huntington's disease during examinations of HD sheep still at a pre-symptomatic stage of the disease.
