Device Will Rapidly, Accurately and I...

Device Will Rapidly, Accurately and Inexpensively Detect Zika Virus at Airports and Other Sites

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Infection Control Today

Flaviviruses such as Zika, Dengue and West Nile are found in mosquitoes and ticks that may infect people and cause a range of mild-to-fatal diseases. Because flavivirus antibodies cross-react with one another current tests cannot distinguish between them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... 4 hr Purplemouse2 8
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Feb 19 replaytime 219,597
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC